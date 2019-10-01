The Hyundai Kona Electric has received nothing but rave reviews since its arrival. It's a solid EV in many ways, however, the South Korean automaker has decided not to make it available in most U.S. states. Still, if you can get your hands on one, it seems you'll be plenty impressed.

The Kona Electric is well-priced for an EV crossover — about $30,000 after the $7,500 U.S. federal electric car tax credit. It offers a whopping 258 miles of range and it's pretty roomy for a subcompact crossover.

The fall welcomes an onslaught of 2020 models heading to dealerships. Some arrive relatively unchanged, some are completely redesigned, and still, others show up with a handful of updates.

The 2020 Kona Electric follows the latter. While it doesn't see a plethora of notable upgrades, it sees a few. One such upgrade is huge when it comes to EVs.

Aside from some infotainment updates in most trim levels, the 2020 Kona gets a battery warmer in Limited and Ultimate models. This means it will charge quicker and retain more range in cold temps. This is a necessity for many EV owners due to cold winters ahead.

Hopefully, over time, Hyundai and Kia will begin offering their compelling selection of EVs in a wider variety of areas. For now, you may have to work hard to get a Kona Electric — or really most of the South Korean EVs — but we're confident that you can pull it off if you choose.

Do you own a Kona Electric? Are you planning on buying a 2020 model? Let us know in the comment section below or hop over to this thread on the InsideEVs Forum, where we're discussing the changes coming for 2020.