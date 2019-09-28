Hide press release Show press release

HISTORY MADE AS FIRST-EVER FULLY ELECTRIC MG IS DELIVERED

Bushey Heath Garage delivers the first-ever fully electric MG to a customer

Landmark first delivery of rapid-selling ZS EV

MG Motor UK secured over 2,000 orders in just 60 days since launch

Prices start from just £21,995 after Government’s plug-in car grant and MG Grant

London, 27 September 2019 – The first-ever customer delivery of a fully electric MG has taken place at Bushey Heath Garage, Bushey, Hertfordshire, where Richard Jackson received the keys to his new ZS EV Exclusive in stylish Dynamic Red. The milestone handover also marks the start of customer deliveries for ZS EV across MG’s 100-strong dealer network.

Since ZS EV was launched to the media in July, it has become a sales sensation with MG selling 2,000 units in the first 60 days of orderbooks opening.

Positioned as the first truly affordable, family-friendly electric car, ZS EV is set to revolutionise the way people view zero-emissions motoring. With a WLTP-accredited range of 163 miles, the high-tech MG Pilot driver assistance suite, room for five and a full-sized boot, the ZS EV is a real-world electric car capable of fitting seamlessly into everyday life.

Jonathan O’Donoghue, Managing Director at Bushey Heath Garage, said: “We are thrilled to be able to hand the keys to Mr Jackson’s new ZS EV. We pride ourselves on offering the very best customer service and our upgraded on-site charging facilities means that Mr Jackson can utilise our local infrastructure when he requires it. We’re glad to be part of history delivering the first-ever all-electric MG car and judging by the customer interest already, there are many more who will be making the switch to electric with MG soon.”

Daniel Gregorious, Head of Sales & Marketing, MG Motor UK, said: “Everyone at MG would firstly like to welcome Mr Jackson to the MG family and also on becoming the first MG ZS EV owner in the UK. This is a tremendous occasion for the MG brand as it represents another big milestone in our mid-term growth plan. We’ve made big investments in new technology and we’re proud to be bringing affordable zero emissions motoring to UK car buyers”.

With the MG grant of £3,500 for the range-topping ZS EV Exclusive on top of the government’s own £3,500 plug-in car grant, customers benefit from an outstanding overall price from just £23,495. ZS EV Excite benefits from a new £3,000 MG Grant which, when paired with the government grant, results in an overall price from just £21,995.

The MG ZS EV is available now at MG dealers across the country. MG’s dealer locator can be found at mg.co.uk/dealers. Orders taken from 18th September 2019 until the 3,000th retail order will qualify for the MG grant. The MG grant offer is open exclusively to UK residents.