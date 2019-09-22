This month IndyGo officially launched the U.S.' first all-electric Bus rapid transit (BRT) system in Indianapolis.

The rapid Red Line bus uses 13 BYD K11 18-meter, articulated buses, but by the end of this year, the number is planned to increase to 31.

"BYD is honored it was selected by IndyGo to provide 13 of its American-made K11 18-meter, articulated, battery-electric buses for this important service. Overall, IndyGo plans to place 31 BYD K11 buses into service by the end of this year. The K11 was developed specifically for rapid transit, providing a service with less noise and vibration while not emitting a single cloud of exhaust."

Several months ago the Red Line project was jeopardized when it turned out that BYD buses can not reach the promised range of 275 miles per charge under real live service to meet the requirements of the schedule. As we learned from media reports (watch in-depth relation below), BYD stepped in and is installing wireless charging system at no cost to the city so the buses will be able to charge at bus stops and meet the requirements.

IndyGo intends to get rid of all diesel buses by 2032 and hopefully, it will progress smoothly.

"Electric buses like those built by BYD in its Lancaster, California plant can remove tons of pollutants from the atmosphere each year they are in service. When a unique and innovative in-ground charging system provided by BYD is installed, the operating range of the buses will be among the best anywhere." See also IndyGo Adds First BYD Electric Bus Huge Wireless Charging Bus Project Announced In Indianapolis "The Red Line will improve travel times and shorten wait times along a route that runs between Broad Ripple on the north side of the city and the University of Indianapolis on the south side. The service will offer more frequent runs and longer hours along the densest corridor in terms of population and employment within Marion County.

Bobby Hill, Vice President of BYD North America said:

“We are very proud to be part of this new, important service for Indianapolis and Marion County. We have worked – and will continue to work – closely with IndyGo to ensure their success. IndyGo is a forward-thinking transit agency and we applaud their transformation to an all-electric transit fleet.”

The launch:

'

In-depth presentation:

'

Reports from May 2019 about insufficient range and necessity for wireless charging:

'