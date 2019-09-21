Almost 18 million Brits are planning to go green when the time comes to replace their cars, choosing to switch to electric or hybrid power, or even ditch cars altogether.

Hybrid power appeared to be the most popular choice, with conclusion of a study by personal price comparison site Finder.com, which surveyed 2,000 Brits and found that more than 40 percent were planning to "go green" next time they change their car. In total, the company estimates that some 17.7 million motorists will choose hybrid or electric power for their next vehicle, or decide not to drive at all.

More than a fifth of those questioned (21 percent) said they would opt for a hybrid car next time they changed vehicles, while 14 percent said they would go fully electric with their next car. A further nine percent said they would choose not to replace their current vehicle, with roughly half of those choosing to do so for environmental reasons.

Despite this, petrol power remains the most popular choice, with four in 10 (39 percent) saying they would be filling their next car with unleaded. And following the negative press surrounding diesel in recent years, perhaps it's no surprise that the fuel is the least popular option. Just 11 percent of those quizzed said they'd opt for an oil-burner when they come to change their car.

Intriguingly, though, there are geographical divides surrounding drivers' choice of fuel. In Scotland, for example, more than half of drivers (51 percent) intend to go for a petrol-powered car next time around, whereas drivers in the north-west of England are the most likely to go green. There, almost six in 10 drivers (59 percent) plan to go hybrid or electric, or simply stop driving.

In London, meanwhile, just under a quarter of drivers (23 percent) will go fully electric. Unsurprisingly, that's the largest proportion of any region in the UK, and Finder.com says the hunger for electric vehicles could be down to the fact they avoid the Congestion Charge.

Speaking about the findings, Jon Ostler, the CEO of Finder.com, said hybrid and electric cars were worth investigating for drivers planning on changing their cars.

“We all know the environmental benefits that hybrid and electric vehicles can bring, but various studies have suggested that the cost it takes to run them is decreasing as well," he said. "You would expect these costs to decrease further, and the congestion charge exemption in London is something that we may start to see more of in other cities.

“If you’re interested in reducing your environmental footprint then it is certainly worth doing some research into these types of vehicles, or perhaps you might consider scrapping your motor altogether if you are well served by public transport.”