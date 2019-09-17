After it was officially confirmed that the production of BMW i8 will end after the final i8 Ultimate Sophisto edition, now BMW confirms rumors about no direct successor for the BMW i3.

Pieter Nota, member of the Board of Management of BMW AG responsible for Customer, Brands and Sales told the Financial Times that "there's no specific plan for an i3 successor,".

It seems that the new electrification strategy does not envision the extraordinary design and CFRP any more as we further read: "the firm would be looking to bring "electrification more to the mainstream."

Since 2013 on, BMW sold well over 150,000 i3, including over 25,000 so far this year as sales have been increasing every year.

The question without an answer is how long the current generation of the BMW i3 will be produced? For sure through 2020, but beyond that is unknown.

Source: news.cgtn.com, BMWBlog.com