August was another month of a decline in global plug-in electric car sales by the BMW Group (BMW and MINI brands), although growth should be now just around the corner.

Last month, sales amounted to just 10,857 which is 7.0% less than a year ago. The positive sign is that plug-ins took 6.0% of the overall volume - the highest this year. Total sales for the year stand at 80,526 (down 3.0%).

Hopefully, the results will improve from now on as the refreshed BMW 330e (see specs here) enters the market and soon should be followed by other new/refreshed plug-ins - especially the BMW X5 xDrive45e.

BMW i + BMW iPerformance + MINI PHEV sales worldwide – August 2019

BMW highlighted the two strongest points in its lineup for August:

BMW i3 noted 3,101 sales and growth rate of 29.6% year-over-year. YTD it is 24,870 ( up 21.2% )

sales and growth rate of year-over-year. YTD it is ( ) MINI Cooper S E Countryman ALL4 noted 10,270 sales YTD (up 39.8%)

"The BMW i3 has enjoyed a successful year so far, with 24,870 units (+21.2%) sold worldwide. Deliveries of the MINI Cooper S E Countryman ALL4* plug-in hybrid climbed 39.8% in the first eight months of the year to reach a total of 10,270 units. The fully-electric MINI Cooper SE* will also join MINI’s electrified line-up by the end of the year. Shortly after the market launch of the BMW 330e* and ahead of the introduction of the BMW X5 xDrive45e* plug-in hybrid, overall year-to-date sales of BMW Group electrified models were slightly lower, with 80,526 fully-electric and plug-in hybrid BMW and MINI vehicles delivered worldwide (-3.0%). By the end of the year, the company expects to have half a million electrified vehicles on the roads in total. By the end of 2020, the BMW Group will have ten new or revised electrified vehicles on the market. No fewer than 25 electrified models are planned by 2023, more than half of which will be fully electric."

Pieter Nota, member of the Board of Management of BMW AG responsible for Customer, Brands and Sales said: