We have been following with a lot of attention the lemonade Rich Benoit is preparing with parts of an irrecoverable Zero S electric motorcycle and a 1930’s Ford Model A rat rod. In the last video, we thought the car was almost ready to rock, but Rich keeps finding new things to do with it by the dozens and in every video. Including the use of Tesla parts.

But wait, wasn’t that something Rich was trying to avoid in order to keep the EV conversion as low as possible? Indeed, but we did not say he is going to use expensive Tesla components. He went for cheap ones as cheap solutions for big problems.

Which components has he borrowed from old Tesla vehicles? You’ll have to watch the video to know that, but at least one of them gives us the impression it should have been cleaned in another way.

The fact is that Rich seems to be growing fonder of the car. So much so that he wants it to look good even if it is not as safe as before, with lower seats that will fit the car in a more elegant way, but will also not protect his back in the same fashion they did before getting cut. Yes, Rich cut the seats! Sorry for the spoiler…

Rich has also reformed the brake pedal of the rat rod. We know it is cheaper to cut it and weld the pieces, but we also know this is the sort of component you really want working properly at all times and under all efforts, so we would go for a more orthodox solution here.

Replacing it for a brand-new pedal that fits nicely, for example. Or even a used one, but in one piece and in good condition. Please think about it, Rich. You are going to drive this thing and you have three kids to raise, man!