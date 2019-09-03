Mitsubishi announced that it intends to implement its DENDO Community Support Program to quickly provide electric vehicles to local governments in affected areas in the case of disasters.

Over the past 10 years, the Japanese manufacturer already several times supported the government with all-electric i-MiEV and Outlander PHEV. With DENDO implemented by fiscal 2022 (end of March 2023), the entire process of sending vehicles will be quicker and possible at a bigger scale.

"The purpose of the agreements is to eliminate time to confirm required information with local governments when disasters occur, and to quickly provide disaster-affected areas, evacuation zones, and other places with MMC's electric vehicles that can be used as power sources."

The great thing about the Outlander PHEV is that it combines several important qualities in emergency situations:

all-wheel drive

plug-in hybrid means dual fuel - can run on petrol or electricity (often electricity comes online ahead of fuel supplies to gas stations)

can be used as a power source, using bi-directional CHAdeMO charger

Usability of plug-in hybrids will further increase as the next generation vehicles are getting more battery capacity. We assume that BEVs with 100-200 kWh packs also will have a major role in the future.