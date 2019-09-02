Hide press release Show press release

Sono Motors Shows Interior Design of the Sion

Suitable for everyday use and ready to be shared: SEV Sion features a puristic and intuitive interior concept.

Munich, August 29, 2019 – The German mobility provider Sono Motors presented first images of the Sion interior today as part of an online campaign. The concept behind the vehicle that can autonomously charge itself using solar power and thereby generate additional range was developed as a way of rapidly establishing sharing services and electromobility throughout the market. The first series production SEV therefore leaves the production plant equipped with integrated mobility services. The goSono app enables simple and effortless private car sharing, ride sharing, and energy sharing.

At a time of ever-increasing equipment variations, Sono Motors focuses on the essentials in the cockpit of the Sion, namely functionality, intuitive operation, user-friendliness, and connectivity. The Sion interior design takes into account the diversity of the vehicle’s usage with an appropriately robust and hard-wearing interior.

It will be possible to control all the mobility services directly via the central 10-inch display of the infotainment system with integrated connectivity as well as via the goSono app. Consumption data and vehicle information can be called up on the main display, where central vehicle functions can also be managed. Data concerning the vehicle’s solar range is made available directly on the 7-inch display within the steering wheel area. A private smartphone can be connected to the infotainment system via Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Phone calls and the availability of one’s own music are guaranteed thanks to a Bluetooth interface.

“In conjunction with sharing services and autonomous driving, the digitalization of mobility and the increasing interconnectivity of vehicles will play a key part in significantly reducing the number of vehicles, especially in urban settings,” says Roberto Diesel, CTO of Sono Motors. He continues: “The avoidance of redundant luxury in the interior equipment and the cost savings through sharing favor the willingness to share the Sion. Thus the vehicle owners and sharing users actively contribute to the improvement of our climate.”

The vehicle is highly versatile as a sharing, private, or company car, and is also suited to being incorporated into neighbourhood concepts and car sharing fleets. The series production version of the family- and commuter-friendly five-door vehicle boasts plenty of footwell and interior space, while the volume of the trunk can be increased from 650 to 1,250 liters of uniform loading space with just a few simple hand movements. A key design element in the cockpit is breSono, a natural filter that improves the interior climate and reduces particulate pollution.

The Sion is the first production vehicle to bring together solar integration, mobility services, and the option of sharing power via a bidirectional charging function. The seamless integration of solar cells into the vehicle’s surface (viSono) makes this innovative all-rounder independent of the charging infrastructure over short distances. Up to 5,800 kilometers of free and carbon-neutral range can be generated with viSono per year, thereby lowering the cost of running the car.

Series production is scheduled to start in the second half of next year, with a total of 260,000 vehicles being produced. For its rollout, the SEV will be delivered in a version costing 25,500 euros. Other vehicles based on the Sion platform are planned, including for the international market.