As promised, Lotus has presented its all-new all-electric hypercar Lotus Evija to the public at the Monterey Car Week in California, reportedly attracting a lot of customer's interest.

The British manufacturer said that it already received strong double-figure orders and now most of the initial production for the US market is allocated to customers. In total, 130 Evija are all that will ever be made (see all details about the car here).

"The all-new Lotus Evija hypercar has made its public debut at the world-renowned Monterey Car Week, which drew to a close at the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance on Sunday. Evija received plaudits from across the automotive world at Car Week, from the likes of high profile collector Jay Leno, social media star Supercar Blondie and the Petersen Automotive Museum Checkered Flag 200, gaining many new fans, friends and customers along the way."

Gordon McCall, Director of Motorsports for The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering, said:

“Seeing the Lotus Evija debut at The Quail was fantastic – the brand has an amazing history and it is exciting to see its future unfold with the first of its new sports cars.”

Lotus Cars’ CEO, Phil Popham, added:

“This is exactly the start we hoped for. Evija is an outstanding and exceptional car – designed and engineered to put Lotus back on the map as the innovator and technical leader that it is. Many orders are now taken, giving us great confidence to hit our planned volume as we enter production next year.”

Gallery: Lotus Evija unveil at the Monterey Car Week

7 Photos

'

'

'

Lotus Evija (codename Type 130) specs (target):

all-electric

70 kWh battery pack (2,000 kW battery output, management system by Williams Advanced Engineering)

battery pack (2,000 kW battery output, management system by Williams Advanced Engineering) All-electric range of 250 miles (400 km) (WLTP Combined)

(WLTP Combined) 0-100 km/h (0-62 mph) in less than 3 seconds

100-200 km/h (62-124 mph) in less than three seconds

200-300 km/h (124-186 mph) in less than four seconds

0-300 km/h (0-186 mph) in under nine seconds

top speed in excess of 200 mph (320 km/h)

all-wheel drive, with four electric motors and silicon carbide inverters from Integral Powertrain

the target is to be the most powerful production car in the world, at 2,000 PS (1.5 MW) and 1,700 Nm with torque vectoring

and 1,700 Nm with torque vectoring Fast charging time: 12 minutes (80%) or 18 minutes (100%) at 350 kW charger

Weight of 1,680 kg

Overall dimensions (L/W/H) 4,459 / 2,000 / 1,122 mm

Gallery: Lotus Evija (2019)