The transition to electric drive progresses at a gradually increasing pace and one of the signs is the number of publicly available charging points being higher than the number of fuel stations - in the UK, this already happened.

According to Nissan, there are now some 9,300 charging points (including more than 1,600 DC) available compared to roughly 8,400 fuel stations.

Interesting is how volatile the infrastructure market is. In less than a century since the opening of the first fuel station in November 1919, the number of stations rapidly increased to a peak of well over 35,000 and then started to decline in the 1970s. On the other hand, EV infrastructure expanded from a few hundred points in 2011 to over 9,000 now. New DC stations are recently being installed every day.

"Almost 80% of UK petrol stations have closed since 1970, whilst the number of electric vehicle charging locations has increased from a few hundred in 2011 (when the Nissan LEAF went on sale) to more than 9,000 in August 2019."

The important thing we must note is that usually a single fuel station is equipped with multiple pumps and offers refueling in minutes, while the bulk of charging points are just single- or dual-head several kW AC terminals. It means that we need at least a few more years until the DC charging infrastructure grows to a comparable "capacity".

Another key differentiation is that for most of the time plug-ins don't need public charging infrastructure and most of the charging can be done at home (with eventual support at work).

Kalyana Sivagnanam, managing director, Nissan Motor (GB) Ltd. commented: