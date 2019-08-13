Back in March 2016, we spoke about the Microlino for the first and last time. The urban Isetta-inspired EV was then expected to start production by the end of 2017. But Microlino went into some problems with its suppliers and other stuff that postponed it. Apparently, the wait is about to end. And we already have defined prices and options for the quadricycle.

The Microlino will start at CHF13,500, or €12,000, which are equivalent to $13,450 at current exchange rates. But that is for a totally white unit, with steel wheels, black interior and an 8 kWh battery pack that is good for a 78 mi (125 km) range.

The Microlino is 96 in (2,44 m) long, 59 in (1,50 m) wide, 57,5 in (1,46 m) tall and it has just two seats. Just like the Isetta, it has only one door, on the front of the body. The little car which “is not a car”, as the company stresses in the video above, weighs just 450 kg and it can reach a top speed of 56 mph (90 km/h). The little EV can go from 0 to 31 mph (50 km/h) in 5 seconds.

The first option presented on the website is for paint. You can have it totally white, for sure, but there are options of black, grey, blue, green, red, orange, and brown for the lower part of the car. All of them at a cost of CHF600. Strangely, the price in euros is the same: €600.

A little below, the menu offers the future owners the option of plastic wheel caps instead of the naked steel wheels. That will cost you CHF150, or €150. Again the same amount despite the different currencies.

That keeps on happening with the next option, related to the interior finishing. You can have a completely black interior or one with different fabric details. Although the prototypes didn’t seem to offer seat belts, the finished car apparently has them on both sides of the bench seat for two people. The price is 700. Either CHF or €.

Even the most important of options, the battery pack, has the same amounts. You pay 2,500 more for the 14,4 kWh battery pack whether in Swiss francs or in euros. This pack offers a 200 km (124 mi) range. We have contacted Merlin Ouboter, CMO at Microlino, and will update when he gets back to us.

The Microlino offers three derivatives. The first is the Pioneer Series, with 500 units. It costs 1,500 more – you guessed right, € or CHF – for what promises to become a collectible Microlino.

After they are delivered, Microlino will start to handle the Urbanite Series. Not limited like the Pioneer Series, it offers items such as Bluetooth sound system, smartphone mount. LED ambient lighting, rubber floor mat, and an original Micro Kickscooter integrated into the trunk. It costs 1,000 whatever more.

The base derivative, the Townie Series, offers interior heating, sunroof, bi-LED headlights, two USB ports, tinted glasses, sliding windows on both sides of the car, charger for house plug charging, a ventilation system, and heated rear and front windscreen. For no added cost.

A fully loaded Pioneer Series Microlino will cost you CHF18,950 or €17,450, but we have reasons to suspect the price in euros will be different.

Deliveries now depend on a supplier, Tazzari (TMI). It is responsible for assembling the whole car and that was supposed to happen in Italy, but the company was bought by a German competitor, Artega. A company that was created to offer a Porsche 911 competitor, with an ICE rear engine, but ended up developing the Scalo, an electric hypercar.

With the purchase, production moved to Germany and that made Microlino postpone deliveries of the first units of its micro EV. We hope to have news soon on the first deliveries. Last time we heard about it, there were more than 8,000 reservations for the new EV.