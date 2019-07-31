What Do Playmobil And Porsche Mission E Have In Common? A Movie!

When Johnny Rivers released “Secret Agent Man”, in 1966, he probably would not guess 007 would live for so long. Nor that we would have animation secret agent men such as Rex Dasher. You probably never heard of him, but he will be in the new Playmobil movie. Why are we telling you this? Because we’ll also have an EV there. The Porsche Mission E.

Porsche and Playmobil have a long-time partnership thanks to which grown-ups have the perfect excuse to have toys: teach their kids to love cars as they do. Now they have decided to take it not only to toy shops but also to big screens.

The plot is the following:

When her younger brother Charlie (Gabriel Bateman) unexpectedly disappears into the magical, animated universe of Playmobil, unprepared Marla (Anya Taylor-Joy) must go on a quest of a lifetime to bring him home. As she sets off on a fantastic journey across stunning new worlds, Marla teams up with some unlikely and heroic new friends - the smooth-talking food truck driver Del (Jim Gaffigan), the dashing and charismatic secret agent Rex Dasher (Daniel Radcliffe), a wholehearted misfit robot, an extravagant fairy-godmother (Meghan Trainor) and many more. Through their vibrant adventure, Marla and Charlie realize that no matter how life plays out, you can achieve anything when you believe in yourself!

The Porsche Mission E concept is driven precisely by Rex Dasher, played by Daniel Radcliffe. If you did not connect the name to the person, he plays one of the main characters of “Swiss Army Man”. You thought we would mention another movie, right? The guy deserves to be proud of his past. Not stuck to it.

The little trailer above made us want to take the kids to the cinema – always the kids. And to buy the Mission E before Porsche is able to present the Taycan. Something we can do at Porsche’s Online Shop. And Tesla thought it would be the only one shipping EVs to their client’s homes... Odds are we will long to see tomorrow.