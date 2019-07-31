The electric bus partnership between Alexander Dennis Limited (ADL) and BYD Europe is one of the most fruitful in the industry. In July, the two received another noticeable order for 19 electric double deckers, which increased the total sales of BYD ADL Enviro400EV in UK to over 100.

The buses are produced in UK by ADL, using a powered chassis (with batteries, electric motors and charging equipment) supplied by BYD from its plant in Komarom, Hungary.

It's great to see that electric buses take the bus industry by storm not just in standard 12m and articulated 18m segments, but also the double deck.

All 117 BYD ADL Enviro400EV ordered by four fleets will be on the roads by the end of Q1 2020:

37 on programmed delivery to Metroline for service on TfL’s Route 43 (Friern Barnet to London Bridge)

on programmed delivery to for service on TfL’s Route 43 (Friern Barnet to London Bridge) 32 for Stagecoach Manchester scheduled for Q4 2019 (routes including Manchester City Centre, Piccadilly Gardens and Manchester Airport)

for scheduled for (routes including Manchester City Centre, Piccadilly Gardens and Manchester Airport) 29 for RATP Dev London in Q1 2020 for use on TfL’s Route 94 (Acton Green to Piccadilly Circus)

for in for use on TfL’s Route 94 (Acton Green to Piccadilly Circus) 19 for National Express West Midlands for operation in Birmingham, delivery planned for Q1 2020

"These impressive figures for BYD ADL’s double deck include significant fleet deals with some of the UK’s major bus operators including Metroline, Stagecoach, National Express and RATP Dev London. The BYD ADL partnership has seen the move to electric mobility within the passenger transport sector gathering pace over the past 12 months as more and more operators realise the operational benefits of combining ADL’s stylish and comfortable bus design with 100% emissions-free, pure-electric operation. Importantly, BYD designs and installs charging infrastructure systems, to provide its customers with a complete one-stop-shop solution to fleet electrification."

Arthur Whiteside, Managing Director, UK Sales at ADL said:

“This is a notable achievement by the BYD ADL team in the UK, underlining the strength and depth of the partnership, We have achieved significant market penetration in just three years, while the uptake for the BYD ADL Enviro400EV has been extremely encouraging since we started production in February. The move to electrification is well underway and we’re pleased to be leading the charge. Operators appreciate the significant benefits the BYD ADL Enviro400EV offers – which combines 100% emission-free operations with the comfort, style and safety that make the Enviro400 the UK’s favourite double deck bus.” Frank Thorpe, Managing Director at BYD (UK) said: “We see the demand for full electric mobility only increasing, and for two good reasons – public demand and fleet productivity. An increasingly well-educated public is calling for a sustainable future and zero-emissions public transport can play a key role in helping people switch to an energy-saving mindset. Pure electric operation is having a truly dramatic impact on air quality in our towns and cities, and that’s good news for everyone. “For operators, electric mobility offers long-term productivity gains for scheduled-service bus fleets, regardless of their size, as proven by public transport operators right across Europe. We look forward to engaging further with UK operators in our mission to bring 100% emissions-free mobility to our streets.”

'