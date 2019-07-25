Henrik Fisker once again teased his all-electric SUV, which is promised for 2021. This time we can take a look at the front of the concept/prototype.

Fisker claims that the electric SUV will be relatively affordable - starting from below $40,000. The car is also described as "the world’s most sustainable vehicle" with recycled materials.

"We aim to make the world’s most sustainable vehicle, the 2021 Fisker Electric SUV. Priced below 40,000. The interior (just saw prototype)is incredibly spacious for its segment with #recycled materials."

The range will be around 300 miles (483 km), which should be enough for it to try to compete in the same segment as the upcoming Tesla Model Y.

Fisker Electric SUV info:

scheduled for 2021

price from less than $40,000

spacious interior

range of around 300 miles (483 km)

around 80 kWh battery pack

all-wheel drive

More teasers:

Gallery: Fisker electric SUV: renders and teasers

11 Photos

Since the electric SUV is already the brand's third concept, after the Fisker EMotion and Fisker Orbit, shown by Fisker Automotive, there are serious doubts whether Fisker Automotive really will introduce any actual products or remain kind of a design studio. The EMotion and Orbit were initially scheduled for 2019, but we are already in July and there are no signs of life yet.

We guess that the introduction of an all-electric SUV on the market requires more capital than the low-volume EMotion and Orbit. Will this new teaser attract new investors? Only time will tell.