The Supercharger network is arguably a primary reason many EV shoppers buy a Tesla vehicle. It's not the only reason, of course, but we can tell you that every time a new compelling electric car comes along, one of the first comments people make is that it doesn't have a charging network like Tesla's.

Tesla has been building out its proprietary charging network across the globe for years. Currently, there are over 13,000 individual Superchargers at over 1,500 stations. The company has a goal to dial those numbers up to more than double over the course of the next year.

The most interesting part is not only the continuous expansion but also the improvement in charging technology and speed. Tesla just recently introduced its V3 Superchargers, which are capable of delivering 250 kW of power. This means you can add up to 180 miles of range to a Model 3 Long Range in just 15 minutes. The first brand-new V3 Supercharger station just opened in Las Vegas, though Tesla has added some of these high-powered chargers to other stations and is currently building more V3 stations.

So, where will Tesla's newest stations be located and when will they come online?

You can check out the updated maps by visiting Tesla's website. We've included a few screenshots below. The upcoming stations are shown in gray. The maps on the site are interactive as well.

Keep in mind that while Tesla has been doing a solid job of growing the network, it's not perfect. The company isn't always able to meet deadlines or move into promised markets. However, being that no other automaker is moving forward whatsoever on a similar charging network, the Silicon Valley electric carmaker deserves plenty of praise for its efforts.