When we first talked about the Nobe 100, it was trying to raise € 1 million on the Funded By Me crowdsourcing platform. We have no idea if the objective was met, but Nobe has started a new crowdfunding campaign at IndieGoGo and is climbing the walls for support. Literally.

The company has revealed a new system that allows the car to be parked on walls with the help of rails. But there is no information whatsoever on how it works. As there is no info on why Nobe is seeking precisely US$ 100,000 in its crowdfunding campaign.

Will that money be put in developing the “wall parking” device? Will it help build another prototype of the car apart from the two we see in the IndieGoGo videos? That just cannot be used to have the so-called Nanofactory Nobe intends to build to produce this nostalgic trike.

So far, the campaign has not made more than 2 percent of that goal. Perhaps precisely because there is so little info on the plans, on production schedules, and so forth.

It is a pity. The Nobe 100 has an elegant old school styling that reminds us of classic Italian cars. And it promises to offer constant updates on the battery pack, the engine and everything that makes the car more interesting and efficient.

In a way, it is a similar proposition to that made by Riversimple in fighting programmed obsolescence in the automotive world. That means driving a car that will not be prone to be sold when it gets old or seems dated.

First of all, because the Nobe 100 already looks dated, but in a charming way.

Secondly, because it changes the way to improve the ownership experience by being a car that accepts factory updates in software and hardware. Just update it and keep driving instead of selling it to buy something better.

All we know about the little EV trike is that it uses electric motors in each of its wheels, has up to 97 hp, 774.4 lb-ft, a 25 kWh battery pack and a range of 162 mi. Top speed is 81 mph for the more expensive version, called 100 GT.

The Nobe 100 has not had its dimensions informed so far, another issue when it relates to giving the project credibility. A video – not the one below, but one on Vimeo – says the car is “romantic” while showing the founder of the company, Roman Muljar, really close to a woman – either a model or Muljar’s inspiration for the hood ornament on the EV.

'

“Romantic” could apparently be translated for “narrow”, something technical specs could help deny or definitely confirm.

A little EV with such ideas and style surely counts on our wish for production and success. It just needs a little help not only from financial backers but from the company’s execs as well.

Source: Elektrek