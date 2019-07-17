London, U.K. – 17 July 2019.

Motorsport Network, the integrated digital platform that is the global destination for automotive and motorsport fans, is delighted to extend the global roll-out program of its premier digital automotive platform with the addition of an 11th edition of Motor1.com.

Motor1.com Latino joins the U.S., Brazil, France, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Russia, Spain, Turkey and U.K. as part of the Motor1.com global network. Additional countries are also set to join newcomer Latino in the near future, with final launch planning nearing completion in several regions.

With more automotive content published in Spanish than you can find anywhere else on the web, Motor1.com Latino has launched as the premier Spanish-language automotive news and review website in the U.S. that includes news, reviews, auto show coverage, and buying guides.

The Motor1.com global network is one-of-a-kind in automotive journalism as the only brand that operates in so many different regions around the world. Together, the Motor1.com network of sites attracts 25 million monthly visits and features more than 50 expert new car reviews each month. Motor1.com U.S. itself attracts over 11 million monthly visits.

In the short three years since Motor1.com was originally launched, it has grown to become one of the largest international automotive sites in the world, operating locally focused and independent editions in 10 countries and 9 languages.

The Motor1 Latino Edition will be led by Managing Editor Simón Gómez who brings extensive experience with a rich history both in the Latino market as well as the Automotive sector, having previously held the role of Automotive Content Editor for Maxim Magazine en Español. Simon will work closely with John Neff, Global Editor in Chief of Motor1.com, who spearheads the continued growth of Motor1.com.

John Neff, Global Editor-in-Chief, Motor1.com said, “Never before has the Hispanic community in the U.S. had a site like Motor1.com to call its own. Fun, informative, and comprehensive, Motor1.com Latino brings everything that has made Motor1.com successful around the world back to the U.S. for this underserved audience.”

Simón Gómez, Managing Editor, Motor1.com Latino said, “I'm incredibly honored to be leading the effort to bring Motor1.com to the Latino community in the U.S. I have written for this audience my entire career and am excited to speak to them once again using the incredible Motor1.com platform.”

About Motorsport Network

Motorsport Network is the destination for millions of cars and racing fans. We fuel their passion with tomorrow’s stories today and offer access and experiences no one else can. We sit at the heart of the world’s automotive and racing industries at a time of exciting transformation and enormous potential and through our integrated digital ecosystem, we’re unlocking more opportunities and experiences for our fans. Together, we’re shaping a community that offers incredibly personalized experiences and is opening up the world of cars and racing to the next generation of fans.