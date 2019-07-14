Just another Tesla (no, it's definitely not a Tesla) fire to report on. It seems this gas-burning Jeep Renegade went up in flames.

***UPDATE: It seems the video is locked so that it only plays on YouTube. Check it out here.

Per the video description, the Jeep appears to catch fire on its underside first. The driver of the Jeep doesn't notice this right away, so the Tesla driver honks and flashes its lights in an attempt to get the driver of the Renegade to take notice.

The Jeep then pulls over and the occupants exit the car. While speaking with the Tesla driver, the Jeep driver says the plastic-burning smell had just entered the car's cabin when the Tesla was honking and flashing its lights. The Jeep quickly becomes engulfed in flames and a nearby police officer stops to block traffic.

The cause of the fire remains unknown. Nobody was injured.

Gas car fires happen all the time, yet nobody reports on them, so we're starting a humorous (we hope) series here to call attention to the 468 (average) gas car fires per day in the U.S. that get zero media coverage, versus the 10 or so EV fires annually that get massive mainstream media attention.

Why's Tesla mentioned in the headline? Without the word Tesla, it's simply not considered report-worthy news by the mainstream media if a car catches on fire.

Video description via Lee Z on YouTube: