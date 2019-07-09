It's not just Tesla critics that realize the repair situation is messy
It's no secret that Tesla is working to improve the situation surrounding the repair and maintenance of its vehicles. Critics regularly cite problems with repair issues and cost for repairs as some of Tesla's biggest problems. Some insurance companies even charge higher rates to insure Tesla vehicles due in part to costly repairs.
We've been keeping you posted about The Fast Lane Car's ongoing Model 3 repair debacle. However, TFLCar is new to Tesla ownership, and has never let on that it's a huge fan or promoter of the Silicon Valley automaker.
On the other hand, YouTuber Andy Slye is about as Tesla-centric as it gets. He's hardcore about the company, promotes it on a regular basis, and constantly shares his referral code. Thankfully, he's still willing to admit a problem when he sees one.
Slye's Model 3 was damaged a few months ago when something flew up from the roadway and hit the front bumper. As you can see, the damage looks terrible, but it's pretty minor overall. Still, it cost Slye $1,600 (thankfully insurance covered it) and took a whopping seven weeks to repair.
Once again, we can blame the repair shop for at least a bit of the issue, since it couldn't match the paint and had to redo it multiple times. However, that still only took two weeks. The bulk of the problem was that it took Tesla five weeks just to get the parts to the shop.
As time goes on, Tesla will continue its work to improve these concerns. In the meantime, it's important to do everything in your power to keep your Tesla vehicle in tip-top shape. And, just realize, if you do end up needing a repair, it probably won't be cheap and it may take an exorbitant amount of time.
