Lucid Motors announced that Peter Hochholdinger, Tesla's Vice President of Production, joins the company as Vice President of Manufacturing.

Lucid intends to use Hochholdinger's experience to smoothly introduce on the market its first luxury all-electric model, the Lucid Air, which is set for production at the new plant in Casa Grande, Arizona.

"With almost 30 years of experience in automotive manufacturing, Hochholdinger will lead Lucid’s global manufacturing operations, commencing with Lucid’s plant in Casa Grande, Arizona, as well as manufacturing engineering. Prior to Lucid, Hochholdinger was Vice President of Production for Tesla Motors, responsible for factories in Fremont, CA; Lathrop, CA; and Tilburg, The Netherlands. Prior to Tesla, Hochholdinger spent 24 years with Audi AG, where he rose to Senior Director of Production for Audi A4, A5, and Q5, overseeing the assembly of over 400,000 cars annually.

Hochholdinger recently left Tesla after three years, which means he dealt with all the production hell related to theTesla Model 3. Having such an exec is a huge strength for the Lucid, led by Peter Rawlinson, former chief engineer for the Tesla Model S.

On the other hand, Tesla now needs to find someone else for the job in the transition period at the Tesla Factory.

Peter Rawlinson, Lucid CEO and CTO said:

“We are delighted to welcome Peter to the Lucid team. Peter’s extensive experience and proven leadership in premium-vehicle manufacturing will prove invaluable as we continue our progress towards the launch of Lucid Air and future models. In joining Lucid, Peter is empowered to create an industry-leading manufacturing process that will deliver the quality products our discerning customers demand and deserve.”

Peter Hochholdinger said:

“It is with great pleasure that I join Lucid at such an exciting time in the company’s history. I look forward to working with the world-class team to deliver Lucid’s incredible luxury electric vehicles in production.”

Lucid Air specs:

1,000+ horsepower, all-wheel drive

0 to 60 MPH in 2.5 seconds

100 kWh battery for 300 miles range (130 kWh option for 400 miles)

'

Source: Lucid Motors, Reuters