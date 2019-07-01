Audi is introducing a new Q7 large SUV, which will enter the European market in September with a 48V mild-hybrid system (MHEV) as standard.

While initially, the Audi Q7 will be available only with diesel engines, shortly thereafter also a gasoline and plug-in hybrid version will be on sale.

Audi didn't yet reveal any details about the Q7 PHEV, so we just add the new model on the quickly expanding list:

