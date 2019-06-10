It seems some water seepage could be a problem for the Audi e-tron electric SUV, so Audi has issued a recall to prevent a possible fire situation.

We've now heard several reports verifying the following situation:

It turns out that water can get into the high-voltage charging port of affected vehicles, making its way to the high voltage electronics and potentially leading to a battery fire.

We're glad that Audi is being pro-active here, but testing should have found this potential problem. it seems most, if not all, Audi e-trons will at least be inspected for this potential problem.

Developing story...

