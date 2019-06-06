Aston Martin Rapide E and 1970 Aston Martin DB6 Volante mk2 EV exotics to be shown among tons of series production models.
Aston Martin confirmed its presence at the upcoming Fully Charged Live event (7-9 June) at the Silverstone Wing complex, with the presentation of the Aston Martin Rapide E for the very first time in the UK.
That not the only good news, as the Rapide E will be joined by the 1970 DB6 Volante mk2 EV, shown by Fully Charged a few months ago, converted to electric drive by Aston Martin Works.
Speaking ahead of the event, Aston Martin Vehicle Line Director John Caress said:
Aston Martin Rapide E
Aston Martin Rapide E specs:
- range of more than 200 miles (320 km) under WLTP cycle
- 65 kWh battery (5,600 lithium-ion cells – 18650 type)
- rear-wheel drive with two motors
- total system output of 450 kW (604 bhp / 612 PS) and 950Nm (700 lb-ft)
- 0-60 mph (nearly 100 km/h) in less than 4 seconds
- 50-70 mph in 1.5 seconds
- top speed of 155 mph (250 km/h)
- 800 V system voltage with capability to charge at 100 kW or more
- 3 h recharge using on-board charger
Technical Specification – Rapide E
Body
- Four-door body style with tailgate & four individual seats
- Extruded aluminium bonded body structure
- Aluminium & carbon fibre body panels
- Extruded aluminium door side-impact beams
- Single bi-xenon headlamps with integrated LED side lights & direction indicators
- Clear LED rear lamps & direction indicators
- Carbon Fibre Splitter, Side Sills, and Diffuser
Powertrain
- Rear-mounted twin-motors, rear-wheel drive
- Twin 3-phase Surface Permanent Magnet Radial Flux Synchronous Motors
- Max motor speed: 11,500 rpm
- Max power: 450 kW (604 bhp / 612 PS)
- Max torque: 950Nm (700 lb-ft)
- Acceleration: 0-60 mph in <4.0 sec; 0-100 km/h in 4.2 sec
- Max speed: 155mph (250 km/h) electronically limited
- Rear mounted, single speed, offset architecture, helical gearbox
- Mechanical limited-slip differential
- Final drive ratio: 6.099:1
Steering
- Electro-hydraulically assisted rack and pinion, Servotronic speed-sensitive, power assisted steering
- 3.0 turns lock-to-lock
- Column tilt & reach adjustment
Wheels & Tyres
- 21” aero wheels
- Front Tyre: 245/35 Pirelli P-Zero
- Rear Tyre: 295/30 Pirelli P-Zero
Suspension
- Front Independent double wishbones incorporating anti-dive geometry, coil springs, anti-roll bar and monotube adaptive dampers
- Rear Independent double wishbones with anti-squat and anti-lift geometry, coil springs, anti-roll bar and monotube adaptive dampers
- 3-stage Adaptive Damping System
Brakes
- Front dual-cast brake discs, 400 mm diameter with six-piston calipers
- Rear dual-brake discs, 360 mm diameter with four-piston calipers
- 3-stage Dynamic Stability Control (DSC)
- Anti-lock Braking System (ABS)
- Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD)
- Emergency Brake Assist (EBA)
- Traction Control (TC)
- Hydraulic Brake Assist (HBA)
- Positive Torque Control (PTC)
- Electronic Park Brake (EPB)
- Dark Anodised Brake Calipers
Dimensions
- Length: 5,019 mm (197.6”)
- Width: 1,929 mm (75.9”) excluding mirrors; 2140 mm (84.3”) including mirrors
- Height: 1,350 mm (53.1”)
- Wheelbase: 2,989 mm (117.7”)
- Battery capacity: 65 kWh (99Ah)
- Weight: 2,140 kg (4387 lb)
In-car entertainment
- 10” electronic driver’s display with digital dials
- 8” LCD Screen
- Aston Martin App with remote dashboard
- DAB radio
- AM/FM radio
- Apple Carplay
- Android Auto
The event – taking place at Silverstone Race Circuit, Northamptonshire, UK – is a unique celebration of a variety of new and progressive technologies across both the automotive and energy sectors. Amongst the very first to experience Rapide E from the passenger seat was Fully Charged Show’s Jonny Smith and this weekend’s display will allow the channel’s viewers to get closer to this very special 155-limited edition model.
Spearheading Aston Martin’s move into the electric arena, Rapide E is powered by an 800V electrical architecture battery – encased in carbon fibre and Kevlar casing – with a 65kWh installed capacity using over 5600 lithium-ion 18650 format cylindrical cells. This bespoke battery pack lies where the original 6.0-litre V12, gearbox and fuel tank were located, with the 800V system allowing for more efficient charging and greatly improved thermal characteristics over existing electrical architectures. This battery system powers two rear mounted electric motors producing a combined target output of just over 610PS and a colossal 950Nm of torque.
Hosted in the iconic Silverstone Wing complex, Rapide E will also be joined by the ingenious DB6 Volante Mk ll EV Concept, developed by the luxury British brand’s heritage division Aston Martin Works, Newport Pagnell. The model, which was also experienced by Fully Charged Show’s very own Smith earlier this year (Fully Charged Show - DB6 Volante Mk ll), will provide guests with an insight into the future of heritage motoring. Opening the door to for interchangeable EV and conventional powertrains, owners will continue to be able to drive their timeless classics, regardless of inner-city regulations.
Speaking ahead of the event, Aston Martin Vehicle Line Director John Caress said, “We showcased Rapide E for the first time in Shanghai and we proved what Rapide E can do on the track in Monaco. However, I am now incredibly pleased to be able to display Aston Martin’s first all-electric model here in the UK for the first time this weekend at Fully Charged Live. This event not only highlights the level of interest in alternative technologies within the automotive industry, but also across a broader spectrum, and Rapide E embodies our interpretation of how a luxury sportscar can fit within that world. Electrification is key to Aston Martin Lagonda’s future and we look forward to showcasing the luxury brand’s first step in this direction”.