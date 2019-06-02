This year Audi intends to fight back at the plug-in hybrid downturn caused by the switch from NEDC to WLTP through the introduction of a new generation PHEVs.

The German manufacturer announced at the Geneva Motor Show four new models:

Audi Q5 TFSI e (two versions - comfort and performance)

(two versions - comfort and performance) Audi A6 TFSI e (two versions - comfort and performance)

(two versions - comfort and performance) Audi A7 Sportback TFSI e (two versions - comfort performance)

(two versions - comfort performance) Audi A8 TFSI e

And the first one will be the Audi Q5 55 TFSI e quattro, scheduled for the third quarter of 2019.

Orders are already being accepted with a price tag of €60,450 ($67,495) in Germany. In the UK the Q5 PHEV starts at £55,000 OTR.

Audi news

The Audi Q5 55 TFSI e quattro, equipped with a 14.1 kWh battery will be able to go up to 40 km (26 miles) under the WLTP test cycle.

The second-generation plug-in hybrid powertrain is significantly upgraded compared to the previous generation (initially in the A3 e-tron).

According to the press release, Audi took care of the temperature comfort of both - battery cells and human beings - by using two cooling loops and a heat pump:

"The SUV’s lithium-ion battery is located under the luggage compartment floor. It is made up of 104 prismatic cells and stores 14.1 kWh of energy with a voltage of 381 volts. For optimal temperature control, its cooling loop is connected to both the coolant loop for the climate control system and the low-temperature cooling loop into which the electric motor and power electronics are also integrated. The climate control system uses a highly efficient heat pump that pools the waste heat from the high-voltage components. With 1 kW of electrical energy, it can generate up to 3 kW of thermal heating output. That makes the car more efficient and also provides a more comfortable climate for the occupants."

Because a big share of car buyers are not yet ready for fully electric cars, we guess that the Q5 and other new-generation PHEVs, soon will really rebound - especially in countries that introduced incentives for such cars

Audi Q5 55 TFSI e quattro specs:

14.1 kWh battery liquid cooled (104 prismatic cells, which are combined in eight modules)

battery liquid cooled (104 prismatic cells, which are combined in eight modules) 381 V system voltage

more than 40 km (26 miles) of WLTP all-electric range

0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 5.3 seconds

top speed is 239 km/h (148.5 mph)

electric driving at up to 135 km/h (83.9 mph)

system output of 270 kW (367 hp) and total torque of 500 Nm

and total all-wheel drive

2.0 TFSI, a four-cylinder, turbocharged gasoline engine producing 185 kW (252 hp) and 370 Nm of torque, and an electric motor (PMSM) with a peak output of 105 kW and peak torque of 350 Nm, plus seven-speed S tronic

7.4 kW on-board charger for about 2-hour recharge

5 Photos

Audi Q5 55 TFSI e quattro at the Geneva Motor Show:

'

'