MINI is starting a media campaign with its upcoming first series produced all-electric model, based on the MINI 3 door.

The company released a video clip (first of a new series) with a close-to-series prototype of the electric MINI Cooper SE, in the role of an aircraft tug at the Frankfurt airport. The ability to haul a Boeing 777F freight aircraft with an unladen weight of some 150 tons underlines the power of the electric MINI, but we can't guarantee that the actual product will get a towbar.

We suspect that the Frankfurt location is not accidental as the public unveiling could take place at the Frankfurt Motor Show in September. In November, the car will be in production in Oxford, England.

MINI news

What we know and what is expected:

expected name Cooper S E

unveiling scheduled for 2019

production in Oxford, South England from November 2019

based on the MINI three-door hatchback and UKL1 platform adapted to accommodate batteries and electric drivetrain

range is expected to be up to around 200 miles (320 km)

electric motor probably 135 kW (from BMW i3S)

