This week at the Engine Expo + The Powertrain Technology Show, a panel of 70 automotive journalists from 31 countries came together to judge the performance, efficiency and refinement of the world's automobiles. The event was held in Stuttgart, Germany.

More About The Jaguar I-Pace

This year, the Jaguar I-Pace was granted three honors. In addition to Best Electric Powertrain, the I-Pace also topped the 350PS to 450PS category. (For us imperials, PS is the metric version of horsepower.)

Interestingly, the I-Pace also took home Best New Engine. Perhaps moving forward, these types of awards will need to adjusted their titles to include vehicles that do not actually have engines. This is certainly not the first time that an engine-free vehicle has won a top engine award.

Jaguar I-Pace Powertrain

In the Best Electric Powertrain category, the voting ended up being shockingly close between Jaguar and Tesla, with Jaguar winning out 367 to 363. BMW managed 3rd in points earned. Followed by Hyundai, Nissan and finally General Motors.

WINNER! - Jaguar Land Rover full-electric powertrain

(Jaguar I-Pace) 367 Tesla full-electric powertrain

(Tesla Model S, Model X, Model 3) 363 BMW full-electric powertrain

(BMW i3, i3S) 172 Hyundai-Kia full-electric powertrain

(Hyundai Kona, Kia Soul EV) 148 Renault / Nissan full-electric powertrain

(Nissan Leaf) 126 General Motors full-electric powertrain

(Chevrolet Bolt, Opel Ampera-e) 89

Members of the electric vehicle or clean tech media might have voted differently. However, the international auto journalists that participated found it significant that the winning powertrain was coming from an OEM brand that is synonymous with performance ICE powertrains. Rather than a well established player in the EV market or a new EV start up.

Judge Nicol Louw from Car South Africa stated “A brand known for thumping V8s successfully goes electric... If this is the future of motoring, then please count me in!”

Greek Motor journalist Nikos Kounitis says the I-Pace gives an "irresistible, easygoing, ‘plug-and-play’ feeling, whether driving at the limit or just cruising. (...) Combined with a decent battery range, it could easily convince even the most skeptical that an electric powertrain can be really fun to drive.”

For more information, click the links or press release below.

Source: International Engine + Powertrain Awards, Jaguar