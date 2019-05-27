The I-Pace wins out over Tesla, GM, and Hyundai in International Engine + Powertrain awards.
This week at the Engine Expo + The Powertrain Technology Show, a panel of 70 automotive journalists from 31 countries came together to judge the performance, efficiency and refinement of the world's automobiles. The event was held in Stuttgart, Germany.
This year, the Jaguar I-Pace was granted three honors. In addition to Best Electric Powertrain, the I-Pace also topped the 350PS to 450PS category. (For us imperials, PS is the metric version of horsepower.)
Interestingly, the I-Pace also took home Best New Engine. Perhaps moving forward, these types of awards will need to adjusted their titles to include vehicles that do not actually have engines. This is certainly not the first time that an engine-free vehicle has won a top engine award.
In the Best Electric Powertrain category, the voting ended up being shockingly close between Jaguar and Tesla, with Jaguar winning out 367 to 363. BMW managed 3rd in points earned. Followed by Hyundai, Nissan and finally General Motors.
|WINNER! - Jaguar Land Rover full-electric powertrain
(Jaguar I-Pace)
|367
|Tesla full-electric powertrain
(Tesla Model S, Model X, Model 3)
|363
|BMW full-electric powertrain
(BMW i3, i3S)
|172
|Hyundai-Kia full-electric powertrain
(Hyundai Kona, Kia Soul EV)
|148
|Renault / Nissan full-electric powertrain
(Nissan Leaf)
|126
|General Motors full-electric powertrain
(Chevrolet Bolt, Opel Ampera-e)
|89
Members of the electric vehicle or clean tech media might have voted differently. However, the international auto journalists that participated found it significant that the winning powertrain was coming from an OEM brand that is synonymous with performance ICE powertrains. Rather than a well established player in the EV market or a new EV start up.
Judge Nicol Louw from Car South Africa stated “A brand known for thumping V8s successfully goes electric... If this is the future of motoring, then please count me in!”
Greek Motor journalist Nikos Kounitis says the I-Pace gives an "irresistible, easygoing, ‘plug-and-play’ feeling, whether driving at the limit or just cruising. (...) Combined with a decent battery range, it could easily convince even the most skeptical that an electric powertrain can be really fun to drive.”
JAGUAR I-PACE WINS THREE TITLES AT THE INTERNATIONAL ENGINE + POWERTRAIN OF THE YEAR AWARDS 2019
Announced at the Engine Expo + The Powertrain Technology Show in Stuttgart, the panel of 70 expert motoring journalists from 31 countries took into account key characteristics including performance, driveability, energy efficiency and refinement.
These three titles recognise the technical excellence of the I-PACE’s zero emissions powertrain, which was designed and developed in-house.
We’ve used all the benefits of state-of-the-art battery and motor technology to create a world-class electric vehicle. As well as zero emissions, the all-electric powertrain delivers an ideal balance of performance, refinement and range, together with outstanding responsiveness, agility and day-to-day usability. I-PACE is a true driver’s car, and above all a true Jaguar. We set out to make the world’s best all-electric performance SUV: these awards reflect that, and are fitting recognition for what the engineering team has achieved
- IAN HOBAN POWERTRAIN DIRECTOR, JAGUAR LAND ROVER
I-PACE’s 90kWh lithium-ion battery enables a range of up to 292 miles (WLTP). It’s capable of charging from 0-80% in just 40 minutes using a 100kW DC charger, or in just over ten hours when using a 7kW AC wallbox – ideal for overnight charging at home.
A suite of smart, range-optimising technologies includes a battery pre-conditioning system: when plugged in the I-PACE will automatically raise (or lower) the temperature of its battery to maximise range ahead of driving away. A heat pump can scavenge energy from the outside air – even in sub-zero conditions – to reduce the amount of battery energy used by the climate control system. It can even utilise heat generated by the propulsion system to warm up the cabin, further reducing demand on the battery.
The battery is placed centrally between the two axles, and as low down as possible. This location enables perfect 50:50 weight distribution and a low centre of gravity: together with the advanced double wishbone front and Integral Link rear suspension this is fundamental to the I-PACE’s agile handling and outstanding ride comfort.
The permanent magnet motors are hollow, with the driveshafts passing through the centre. As well as being light – together with the transmission they weigh just 78kg – they’re also exceptionally compact. This contributes to the I-PACE’s spacious cabin, 656-litre luggage compartment volume and SUV ground clearance.
Integrating the motors into the front and rear axles delivers all-wheel drive for outstanding traction and control in all conditions. They also enable high levels of regenerative braking – up to 0.4G. This maximises range, and also enables intuitive ‘single pedal’ driving in many conditions.
I-PACE has received 66 global awards since it was revealed little more than a year ago, including 2019 World Car of the Year, World Car Design of the Year, World Green Car, European Car of the Year, and German, Norwegian and UK Car of the Year.
The Jaguar I-PACE is available to order now, priced from £60,995 in the UK1, and can be configured at www.jaguar.com.