BYD introduced in China an all-new all-electric car - the BYD e1 mini-car, which is a derivative of conventional BYD F0.

It's a small but cute looking entry-level BEV, which in its first month noted a noticeable 1,157 sales.

At a price (after subsidies) of 59,900-79,900 yuan ($8,681-$11,579), the e1 can potentially reach a level of five-digit sales per month, but it's hard to say as the Chinese market is changing and consumers are more willing to buy bigger (and safer) cars (like at least the BYD Yuan).

The e1 is equipped with a big (for its size) 32.2 kWh battery, which should be good for up to 305 km (190 miles) on a single charge. The 45 kW electric motor is one of smallest in EVs, but provided you do not exceed 50 km/h (31 mph) in city centers, it still should be snappy enough.

BYD new models

BYD e1 specs:

32.2 kWh battery

battery up to 305 km (190 miles) of all-electric range or 360 km (224 miles) at best at low constant speed

of all-electric range or 360 km (224 miles) at best at low constant speed 0-50 km/h (31 mph) in 5.9 seconds

30-80% charging in 1.5 h

system output of 45 kW and 110 Nm of torque

dimensions: 3465×1618×1500

