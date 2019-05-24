BYD boasted another deployment of Class-8 all-electric refuse truck - this time it's U.S.' first BEV with a rear loader.

The truck will be used by Recology in Seattle, where so far refuse trucks were only noisy diesels.

"The major milestone for heavy duty battery electric trucks features BYD’s hard working 8R Class-8 fitted with New Way Viper Rear Loader refuse body. The first-of-its-kind vehicle is now in operation with Recology in Seattle, WA servicing the city of Seattle with solid waste pickup."

BYD adds also that it already delivered more than 8,000 all-electric trucks (mostly in China), which just like in case of more than 50,000 electric buses, changes the perspective.

More refuse trucks

"New Way, a family-owned business since 1971, manufactures a complete line of refuse equipment in Scranton, Iowa, including the Viper mid-compaction Rear Loader bodies. With outside cylinders and operating valve, New Way’s streamlined Viper design offers increased efficiency, safety and value. "Recology, an employee-owned company with more than 100 years’ experience in the waste industry, provides service to communities up and down the West Coast. The Recology mission represents a fundamental shift from traditional waste management to resource recovery. The vision at Recology is to create a world without waste by developing and discovering sustainable resource recovery practices that can be implemented globally."

Derek Ruckman, Vice President and Group Manager in the Pacific Northwest at Recology said:

“By partnering with the City of Seattle, BYD and New Way, we can be a catalyst to effect positive, sustainable change, setting the stage for what a 21st century refuse truck should look like,".

BYD Motors Director of Business Development, John Gerra said:

“We’re proud to provide Recology and the residents of Seattle with the most advanced collection trucks in the world. And with the outstanding support we received from New Way for its advanced Rear Loader design, we are excited to build many more trucks together for the US market.”

Don Ross, New Way Vice President of Sales and Marketing said:

“By combining the innovative design of our Viper Rear Loader body with BYD’s zero-emissions battery-electric technology, we can produce the most efficient and sustainable refuse truck available on the market today,”.

Source: BYD via Green Car Congress