CCS experts from around the globe gather at Electrify America's test lab
Just a few weeks after hosting the press for their "Charge Forward" technology workshop, Electrify America played host again, this time for the 2019 Combined Charging System Testing Symposium.
More than 200 engineers and technical experts from global automakers, charging equipment manufacturers, charging networks and related companies gathered at Electrify America's Center of Excellence laboratory to test the next-generation technologies for electric vehicle charging.
Several global automakers tested vehicles at the symposium including Audi, Fiat Chrysler, Karma Automotive and BMW of North America. BMW even brought pre-production versions of their yet-to-be-released MINI Electric and BMW iX3 for testing.
“As a leader in the development of EV infrastructure, Electrify America was excited to host industry game-changers as we work to set an international standard for EV charging technology,” said Cliff Fietzek, director of technology of Electrify America. “Electrify America recognizes the impact of this technology on the future of electric vehicle charging, specifically in creating customer convenience and encouraging EV adoption.”
While the symposium was held at Electrify America's headquarters in Reston, Virginia, it was co-hosted by Hubject, and supported by CharIN. The participants came together to test conformance and interoperability for electric vehicles and the supporting charging infrastructure. The goal for the 11th International Testing Symposium was to facilitate cooperation between international automakers implementing the non-proprietary Combined Charging System (CCS).
Attendees also shared information, research, best practices and data in an effort to help accelerate the implementation of ISO 15188, commonly known as Plug & Charge technology. Plug & Charge allows the charging station to automatically authenticate the vehicle, like Tesla Superchargers do. The owner simply plugs in the vehicle - that's all. There's no need for a credit card, or RFID card to swipe. The owner's account is automatically billed for the charging session.
Electrify America has already announced that they will begin implementing Plug & Charge technology by the end of this year.
