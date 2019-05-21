Apparently, we should not even be covering this Tesla "news." That is because, according to Tesla's spokesperson, these marginal fluctuations in vehicle prices are not really newsworthy.

More On Tesla Price Flux:

On one hand, we see the point here. Legacy automakers and their various dealers can choose to adjust pricing on a regular basis. When Tesla "fixes" pricing, mainstream media goes bat-crap crazy.

Well, if you follow the news, you know that regardless of the Silicon Valley automaker's huge success, it's still facing the expected struggles of a "new automaker." Let's not forget that most U.S.-based legacy car makers were also struggling very much not long ago. So much so that they had to be bailed out. This is after some 100 years or more of existence.

Tesla has had its share of issues all along, which is to be expected of a startup automaker. Most other EV startups (and all other new automakers in general) have yet to even make it out of the gate. So, regular adjustments seem to be a necessary evil just to assure survival.

Moving forward to the "not newsworthy" news, Tesla has reduced the prices of its base trim Model S and Model X by $2,000 and $3,000, respectively.

Tesla told Electrek:

“Like other car companies, we periodically adjust pricing and available options. These pricing changes represent a reduction of about 2% to 3% in Model X and S prices. Last week, we raised US Model 3 prices by 1%. By any reasonable standard, these small changes are not newsworthy.”

What do you think of all the recent price, model, trim, and option changes? Do you think this is okay since OEMs do the same type of thing, although via a different process? Or, do you find it somewhat ridiculous. We'd love to hear from you in our comment section, although we remind you to use appropriate words and not attack others. Regardless of your thoughts and/or agenda, think before you post.

Remember, there's always an acceptable way to get your point across that doesn't include cussing, belittling, and attacking. Honestly, if you want your comment published, just make good choices and act with some reservation. If it makes you feel better, first type your inappropriate rant, then go back and edit before you push it live. Otherwise, it's going to get deleted, which serves you no purpose and doesn't help anyone.

Source: Electrek