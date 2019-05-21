Tesla trail blazed the path of the use of onboard cameras for various features like Teslacam and Sentry Mode. Now, other manufacturers also are starting the implementation of additional features.

BMW, by the way of refreshing its lineup, announced a new option - BMW Drive Recorder for new BMW 3 Series Sedan, BMW 7 Series, BMW 8 Series, new BMW X5 and new BMW X7.

The BMW Drive Recorder needs to be ordered (pay additional money) in conjunction with Parking Assistant Plus when buying a new car, which outlines the first difference compared to Tesla.

BMW news

The other difference is that the length of the video is only 40 seconds (20 seconds after activation and 20 seconds before activation). Because of the relatively short length, the feature will probably be most important in the case of accidents because that's when the video is saved automatically.