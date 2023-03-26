Choosing the best home electric vehicle charger can be a daunting task. Only a few years ago there were just a handful of offerings, but now there are dozens. The good news is we did all the work for you, and relentlessly reviewed dozens of chargers to bring you our top picks for the best EV chargers of 2023.

Unlike some of the other outlets that offer their top picks, we actually do deep-dive reviews and use the units to charge many different electric vehicles before publishing our comprehensive EV charger reviews. We also compare and rate the chargers against comparable units, and don't lump all of the chargers into one pool and compare apples to oranges.

For that reason, we're breaking our "Best Of 2023" series into three parts, and we're starting off here with the best high-powered 48-amp EV chargers of 2023.

WallBox Pulsar Plus 48 Key Features

#4 WallBox Pulsar Plus: $699.00

The WallBox Pulsar Plus is an extremely compact charger, by far the smallest 48-amp charger that we have ever tested. It's an extremely capable wifi connected smart charger that also has the ability to power charge between units.

That's a great feature to have if you have two or more electric vehicles in your garage because you can use one 60-amp circuit to power two chargers and the Pulsar Plus chargers will intelligently split the power between units so you don't overload the circuit.

ChargePoint Home Flex Key Features

#3 The ChargePoint Home Flex: $749.00

The ChargePoint Home Flex has been one of the top-selling home EV charging solutions for the past three years. It's the second generation of ChargePoint's Home products and a stylish high-powered charger.

Its led-backlit integrated connector holster swivels to make holstering the connector easy and it has the best cable for cold weather installations that we have ever tested. Even in temperatures well below freezing, the ChargePoint Home Flex's cable remains flexible and easy to manipulate.

The ChargePoint Home Flex would have been a contender for the top spot if it weren't for its high price of $749.00.

Emporia Charger Key Features

#1(Tie) Best For Non-Tesla EV: Emporia EVSE: $399.00

The Emporia EVSE is our top choice for high-powered EV chargers for a number of reasons. Like the other units, it is a wifi-connected smart charger that comes with an app to monitor charging, start and stop a charging session, schedule delayed charging and review data from past charging sessions.

It can also charge your EV exclusively from excess solar generation if you have a solar array and purchase Emporia's VUE 2 energy monitoring device.

However, the biggest reason it's our top pick is the price. At $399, it is the least expensive 48-amp charger available today that is also safety certified, a must for us to recommend a charger.

Tesla Wall Connector Key Features

#1 (Tie) Best For Tesla Vehicles: Tesla Wall Connector: $425.00

The Tesla Wall Connector is the best-selling electric vehicle charger on the market today and Tesla has sold more than one million of them to date. Since it has the native Tesla connector attached, there's no need to use an adapter, and while adapters work fine, we prefer EV owners use them on occasion when they need to and not for daily charging.

The Tesla connector will also open and close the charge flap on Tesla vehicles, another advantage of using a proper Tesla connector. The Wall Connector can also accept OTA upgrades and remote diagnostics via wifi and can power charge with up to six Wall Connectors.

Scoring

We use our proprietary ChargerRater scorecard that has five different categories for a point-based score and then factor in our personal opinion after using the unit for two to three weeks and charging at least three different electric vehicles with the chargers.

The ChargerRater scorecards for our top four 48A EV charger picks

Coming Soon

Next up in the Best Of 2023 series will be our Best of 40-amp chargers, followed by our top pics for Best Portable Chargers of 2023, so keep an eye out for those articles soon.

Let us know what you're using to charge your EV in the comment section below and what you like and dislike about the unit.