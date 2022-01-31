2021 was a great year for electric cars. A number of brilliant EVs were launched - the Rivian R1T, Volkswagen ID.4, Hyundai Ioniq 5, Lucid Air and many, many more all reached customer hands. However, there were also a few EVs that came out in 2021 that were, quite frankly, not good enough.

In the latest episode of my new podcast with Matthew Beardwood and fellow IEVs writer Andrew Lambrecht, we discuss the EVs released last year that we were most let down by. Check out the above video to see what made the list and let us know your thoughts on our choices in the comments below.