We’re back with another all-electric hypercar for you! With more than 2,000hp, this thing is fast…real fast! With four motors churning out that kind of power, the Aspark Owl will rightfully be taking its place at the top table of hypercars. Stay tuned for the details!

History & Inspiration

Japanese engineering company Aspark was actually launched back in 2005 by Masanori Yoshida. And like a lot of people, you may not have heard of Aspark until they developed the OWL project to construct an all-electric hypercar. But they’re busy folks over there and have grown the company to more than 3,000 staff and 25 offices around the world through various engineering endeavors.

They’ve based the development and production centre for the OWL in the heart of hypercar manufacturing in Turin in Italy, where they can work closely with their partners on bringing this behemoth to customers.

Design & Styling

So let’s take a look at the design, and feast your eyes on the Aspark OWL. It’s a thing of beauty, isn’t it? Or maybe you don’t agree.

As with all cars designed for these speeds, aerodynamics has obviously played a huge part in the design. It’s incredibly sleek, and is in fact less than 1 metre tall. The bonnet is more concave, with the wheels arches bulging around it. The cabin, or should I say ‘cockpit’ for a car like this, sits centrally mounted on the chassis, surrounded by the four bulges of the wheel arches. From there, the gull-wing doors open and you step out and over a lower sill that runs from wheel to wheel.

Performance

Let’s talk performance because this is where these hyper-cars shine. The Aspark Owl has 4 Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors with a combined output of 1480kW, that’s 2012hp in old money, wow! Absolutely nuts! In terms of torque, the OWL has a nice round figure of 2,000Nm! With that amount of power, the OWL doesn’t just get off the line quickly, it keeps going and can hit speeds up to 400 km/h!

And just how fast is the acceleration, Martyn, I hear you say. Well, let’s skip all that stuff about roll-outs and just go straight to what it can actually do, with road-legal tires. The 0-100 km/h sprint is dispatched in 1.9 seconds. And if you keep your foot planted, by the time 10.6 seconds have passed, you will be traveling at 300 km/h!

Battery & Range

So we know it goes fast, but how far can it go? Well, not far if you’re doing repeated quarter-mile attempts I tell you! Anyway, the OWL has an 800-volt architecture, 64kWh Lithium-ion battery pack.

They claim the range is up to 450km, but this is NEDC so it's quite unlikely to reach that figure in all but some extreme circumstances.

Now, charging isn’t particularly impressive. And you’d think that with an 800volt system and the ability to churn out well over 1,000kW of power that the OWL would be able to take it back in at pretty quick speeds. But no, the OWL, according to their brochure on the car, charges at 44kW.

Price & Delivery

Let’s talk money now! And once again, it’s a case of ‘if you have to ask the price, then you can’t afford it. And even if you do have a few million just sitting under your mattress, the competition will be tight as the production run is just 50. With a price tag of around 2 and a half million Euros, it really will be the preserve of the rich and famous.



As always, the video contains a lot more information, so be sure to check it out and to like and subscribe to this channel here.