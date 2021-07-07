Electric cars are becoming more and more popular, and that means some cities are racing to become more EV-friendly. AutoInsuranceQuote.com has put together a pretty extensive electric vehicle study to help determine which cities are the best (and worst) to own an electric car.

Aside from ranking US cities related to the benefits of EV ownership, the study also provides opinions and experiences from current electric car owners, a long list of frequently asked questions, and much more. There's also a detailed description of the 10 best cities explaining precisely why they're the best. Finally, the site ranks a total of 50 cities from best to worst when it comes to EV ownership.

The cities are ranked based on three specific metrics:

Charging stations per capita

Local government EV incentives

Cost of electricity

We've included the top 10 list below:

As you can see, California is the only state with multiple cities on the list, which comes as no surprise. The study also notes that the Midwest is the only region that doesn't have a city in the top 10. The 10 best cities offer an average of 27 government incentives, and charging stations per capita in the 10 best cities range from 25 to 110.

We should also probably mention a few of the worst cities to own an electric car, though you can visit the study to see the whole list and all of the details. At the 50-spot is Baltimore, Maryland, preceded by Jacksonville, Florida at 49, Detroit, Michigan at 48, Houston, Texas at 47, and Cleveland, Ohio at 46.

The study includes a wealth of other information that's worth checking out. Follow the source link below for more videos and a wealth of information. Then, scroll down to our comment section and let us know what you think. Where do you live, and are you happy with the benefits of EV ownership in your city?