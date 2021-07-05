Electroheads, one of our absolute favorite YouTube channels, is completely enamored with the Tesla Model 3, and that seems to be a theme among owners of the world's most popular electric car. The Electroheads channel is fun, funny, thorough, and packed with variety, and, as expected, it does a solid job with this video about the Model 3.

It comes as no surprise Electroheads has fallen in love with the Model 3. There are loads of reasons to love the car, and really only a handful of notable flaws that may steer some folks aways. Electroheads writes:

"I have fallen in love with the Tesla Model 3. I started out as a cynic, it grew on me, and now I'm a full blown believer. I think the Model 3 is as important as the iPhone, 3D printing, and... YouTube! So please indulge me, and listen to my 10 minute long love letter to this car."

The Tesla Model 3 is arguably one of the most important cars of the 21st century. Some would argue it's easily the most important, and its owners adore it. We rarely hear from Model 3 owners who hate their car, and few seem to really have any major knocks against it.

Sure, the Model 3 isn't as high-end as German luxury cars, its build quality and fit and finish may be inconsistent for those looking closely, and it's more expensive than some rivals. However, it's roomy, packed with state-of-the-art tech features, and it performs well across the board.

Whether or not you're a Tesla fan, no matter how you feel about Elon Musk, or what your thoughts are on "proper" interior quality and fit and finish, there's no discounting that this car literally paved the way for all the EVs that have arrived to market and are in the pipeline.

Typed words can't do a video like this justice, so we'll leave you to give it a quick watch. When you're done, we'd love to know what you think. Leave us a comment below.