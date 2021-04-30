Our friend Andy Slye has been driving his Tesla Model 3 with Autopilot for three years now. He also has Tesla's Full Self-Driving package. Thankfully, Andy's still alive to share his experiences.

Jokes aside, since the root of this video is not a laughing matter whatsoever, the vast majority of Tesla Autopilot users, as well as all FSD Beta testers, are still alive to share their observations. This is because fatal Tesla crashes are exceedingly rare. Moreover, those attributed to Autopilot are even rarer.

Sadly, and tragically, two men died recently in Texas. They were driving a Tesla vehicle, they hit a tree, and the car burned up. Authorities are currently investigating the accident. However, initially, police at the scene said it appeared no one was in the driver's seat. This caused widespread concerns about Tesla's Autopilot system, though there's not yet any proof that it caused the accident.

Tesla has chimed in about what it has learned from the data thus far. The brand insists Autopilot wasn't likely the cause, it believes someone was, in fact, in the driver's seat. However, there is still a multitude of loose ends.

With all of that said, Slye decided to put out a video sharing his experiences related to Tesla Autopilot, which he calls "the truth." Unfortunately, there are a whole lot of misconceptions out there that are reported as truth rather than opinions. How can we trust Slye's "truth" over the media's "truth"?

The answer is, we can't. However, what we can do is take all of the information in from both sides, look at the grand scheme of things, and pore of the data and statistics, to help determine the worth of advanced driver-assist systems (ADAS), as well as the nature of such situations.

It's become increasingly clear, ADAS save lives every day, but we rarely hear about that, as it's nearly impossible to track, and crashes that are avoided or don't result in injuries, fires, or fatalities aren't newsworthy. On occasion, such technology may result in an accident rather than avoiding one. This is inevitable. Does this mean we should simply ban such tech? Should we be scared of driver-assistance systems and semi-autonomous technology?

Slye shares how Autopilot works, how it has worked for him over the years, what its limits are, and whether he believes it's safe. Check out the in-depth video for all the details. Then, share your Tesla Autopilot experience with us in the comment section below.