Who better than Dan Markham, creator and primary host of What's Inside? and What's Inside? Family, to take us on a test drive in the all-new Mercedes-Benz EQS electric sedan? Well, perhaps our own folks here at InsideEVs.

No worries. The time will come. We're almost certain Kyle and Tom will end up in the driver's seat of this beauty in the near future. However, for now, this might be the best look you can get inside the EQS, complete with driving impressions.

Markham calls the Mercedes EQS his dream car, and we're not surprised. It's really unlike anything we've ever seen before, with its opulent and futuristic cabin, tons of screen real estate, and unique features.

As you may know, Dan has owned a host of Teslas, from a few original roadsters to a Model S, Model X, and Model 3. Perhaps he's even got a Model Y by now, but last we checked, he had at least spent some time in Tesla's newest electric crossover. At some point, Markham will take delivery of the second-gen Tesla Roadster, which he won, as well as a Cybertruck. Didn't he pre-order 51 of them?

At any rate, while the Roadster and upcoming Model S Plaid+ may be on Markham's list of dream cars, the EQS is currently at the top of the list. He made that decision long ago when he checked it out in Tokyo.

In this video, Dan gets his hands on a pre-production EQS in Manhattan. He's one of the first people in the US to get to drive the car, and he gets it for a whole six hours.

Without further ado, get out the popcorn, kick back, and learn all about the all-new EQS. Then, leave us your takeaways in the comment section below.