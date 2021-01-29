Kyle Conner got his hands on a 2020 BMW X3 xDrive30e. If you're not familiar, it's the BMW X3 luxury subcompact SUV in plug-in hybrid format. He shares loads of information about the crossover and admits that it's one of the weirdest he's encountered. He also talks at length about PHEVs in general.

Like many small luxury SUV PHEVs, the X3 30e has a small (12 kWh) battery pack and a minimal electric-only range of 17 miles. However, it comes standard with all-wheel drive and offers an extra 40 horsepower and better acceleration than the gas-only X3.

The X3 PHEV starts at $49,600. It's eligible for a U.S. federal EV electric car tax credit of almost $6,000. For comparison, the base gas-powered 2020 X3 xDrive30i, which also has all-wheel drive, will set you back $45,000. While you're not getting a ton of electric range, the 30e is a better option if you can get the tax credit, since it costs less than the all-wheel-drive gas-powered X3.

According to the EPA, The X3 30e plug-in hybrid returns 24 mpg combined city/highway on gas alone. With the help of its electric motor, it returns 60 MPGe. The EPA says the PHEV will save you about $150 per year on fuel. However, that's an average. If you don't use the gas engine often, your savings will increase.

Conner admits he still hasn't decided if PHEVs are the best of both worlds or not. A long-range PHEV like the Toyota RAV4 Prime could be the answer, but there are few on the market. Do these shorter-range PHEVs really make sense?

With a plug-in hybrid crossover like the X3, many people should be able to do their daily errands on electric power alone. However, if you have a long commute or tend to take a lot of road trips, the electric range is going to go away quickly. Sure, you'll be burning gas, but less gas than most gas-only rivals.

Conner appreciates the X3 30e's styling and power. In fact, he says if he had to choose an X3, he'd either go with the PHEV or the X3 M. However, the plug-in shifts gears during electric drive mode, which Kyle says drives him crazy. It also only has a 16 amp on-board charger.

Check out the video review for a deep dive from Conner. Then, let us know what you think of the X3 30e. We'd also like to know your take on PHEVs in general. Scroll down to the comment section and drop us a line.