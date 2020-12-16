Nothing like a little father and son debate about these compelling electric SUVs. Just this week, Ford officially lifted the embargo on its Mustang Mach-E electric SUV, and the floodgates have opened. This may be the first time an EV product launch has gotten as much attention as Tesla. So, it makes perfect sense for The Fast Lane Car's Roman and Tommy to have a little debate about which electric SUV will be the sales king.

Roman, the more seasoned TFL host, believes Ford will struggle to compete with Tesla. Tommy tells his dad, "No, you're wrong." However, as the discussion moves on, it's not that clear cut. Roman says the points he makes about Ford versus Tesla could really apply to any OEM that's going to bat with the Silicon Valley automaker.

TFL provides several reasons it's going to be tough to compete with Tesla. The first advantage Tesla has is the Supercharger network. The Model Y's other advantages over the Mustang Mach-E are longer range, quicker acceleration, not having to deal with a traditional dealer network, no potential mark-ups, mobile service, and much more.

Tommy ends up agreeing with Roman in many cases, though he has some valid arguments. He says the range situation may not be an issue. Also, the Mach-E is eligible for the $7,500 federal tax credit. According to Tommy, the Mach-E is a much nicer and better-looking crossover than the Model Y, not to mention it's almost certain to have notably better fit and finish.

We'd love to have a little debate right here on our InsideEVs comment section. Can the Mustang Mach-E outsell the Model Y? If so, how long will it take for that to happen? Let's make things a bit more interesting by adding in the Volkswagen ID.4. Now, we've got three arguably compelling electric SUVs, all with the potential to sell well. Which will be the electric SUV sales leader down the road?