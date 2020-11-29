YouTube influencer Frugal Tesla Guy has owned his Tesla Model 3 for about two and a half years now. He's finally put 50,000 miles on it, so it's no longer covered by the New Vehicle Limited Warranty, which lasts 4 years or 50,000 miles. whichever comes first.

Fortunately, however, this Tesla is still covered under the Battery and Drive Unit Warranty. For Model 3 and Model Y Long Range and Performance vehicles, the battery warranty lasts 8 years or 120,000 miles, though there are limitations.

The Tesla Model 3 first went on sale a little over three years ago (July 2017), so this particular car is an early Model 3 in the grand scheme of things. This is especially true since Tesla didn't sell very many Model 3's for the first several months. In fact, sales didn't really start ramping up until the second half of 2018.

We know that early Model 3 sedans were plagued with quality and fit and finish issues, at least according to some reports. For this reason, we've always wondered just how well these cars would stand the test of time.

According to Frugal Tesla Guy fills us in on the Model 3's battery degradation, maintenance, service center visits, wear and tear, and software updates.

Overall, he's very happy with the car. The battery has barely degraded and he's only spent about $1,100 on maintenance (including $1,000 for tires). The car has only had service three times, and two of the three times a mobile ranger came out to his home. The upholstery and steering wheel are still in excellent shape, though the glovebox and the back of the front seats have the usual wear and tear, as does the car's exterior. However, nothing is excessive or that noticeable.

Check out the video for more details. Then, scroll down to the comment section below and let us know how your EV is holding up.