When Tesla owners review other EVs, they often emphasize their honesty, fairness, unbiased coverage, and objectiveness. While there's really no need for this, they may be concerned that people can be skeptical. To be honest (see what we did there), Tesla owners should be one of the best sources for EV reviews since they have personal experience with a popular electric car. That is, if they can remain objective.

With that said, can a hardcore Tesla fan really provide an honest review of a competing EV like the Porsche Taycan Turbo? Sure they can. At least some Tesla owners seem to remain objective and honest. Others, not so much. We're not here to decide whether this review is honest or not, especially since that would be a subjective opinion. We're just here to share it with you and provide some insight so you can add it to your research and decide for yourself.

Tesla owner Josh Tryhane Tech asks, "Is the Electric Porsche as good as Tesla?"

First of all, Josh has trouble containing his excitement about the Taycan, which we feel is a good thing. He's not only excited about the electric Porsche, but also about the fact that many other automakers are getting into the EV game.

A true electric car fan should certainly be rooting every automaker to push forward with electric vehicles, not just cheering for Tesla and bashing other EVs. However, there's something to be said about many electric cars that have aimed to compete with Tesla and have failed. The key here is automakers need to produce compelling electric cars that people actually want to buy, and can afford.

Josh is impressed with the Taycan's head-turning good looks. He's also surprised by its roomy interior. Even with the driver's seat moved back, there's a good amount of legroom in the rear. The touch screen is highly responsive, though, like many of today's infotainment systems, there are plenty of menus, so it will take you some time to get acquainted.

The Taycan is pricey and it doesn't offer full-scale over-the-air updates or its own charging network. It also has a lower EPA-estimated range than competing EVs, though many Taycan owners have proven that the car can achieve many more miles than the EPA suggests.

