With Tesla's "acceleration boost" upgrade introduced a while back for Model 3, we now have DLC for cars. And since Model Y deliveries recently hit a fever pitch, it's not surprising that the acceleration boost feature now finds it's way onto Tesla's newest model. The question remains... is it worth it?

Above: Model Y on the highway (Source: Above: Model Y on the highway (Source: EVANNEX ; Photo by Casey Murphy)

Just like the Model 3 acceleration boost, this pay-for-play option shaves off half a second from Tesla's 0-60 mph time for the same $2,000 price. Given that the Model Y leans closer to a family crossover than a track car, it'll be interesting to see how popular this upgrade becomes within the Tesla community.

Purchasing the Tesla Model Y acceleration upgrade is identical to that of the Model 3. Simply check for the available feature within your Tesla app’s upgrade section of your web-based Tesla account. The only requirement, apart from being a Long Range model, is that you’re on software version 2020.36 or later.

In terms of value, the Tesla Model Y acceleration boost seems to be one of the best out there. For example, the $4,750 BMW M4 Competition Package will subtract a mere 0.1 seconds from your 0-60 time. Granted, that also adds some cosmetic features as well. But in terms of actual speed improvement, Tesla's acceleration boost is hard to beat. Anyone who’s dabbled in tuning or upgrading traditional cars will tell you that it would cost far more than $2,000 to shave a half-second from your 0-60 time in any traditional car.

Above: Considering Model Y's acceleration boost (YouTube: DaxM)

A faster acceleration time is great if you’re drag racing your Tesla, but why else would you want it? Well, it’s fun. It can also be used (for more practical purposes) when overtaking cars or safely merging on highways. Is it essential? Probably not. But, let's face it, driving fast can be a blast.

That said, there's a few cons to consider. If driven rough, a faster accelerating Model Y means faster tire wear. It may expedite battery degradation (only time will tell) which means less long-term range. It may also lower efficiency. And let's not forget, tires are not cheap and lower efficiency means a higher electric bill.

If, after reading this list of cons, you’re still on Ricky Bobby’s wavelength — why not simply consider Model Y's 'Performance' model?

===

An earlier version of this article appeared on EVBite. EVBite is an electric vehicle specific news site dedicated to keeping consumers up-to-date on any developments in the ever-expanding EV landscape.