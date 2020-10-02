The Grizzle-E from United Chargers has quickly built a reputation of being an outstanding value for a very powerful, safety-certified EV charger that's made in North America, yet all of those attributes might not even be the Grizzl-E's best feature.

Where the Grizzl-E really stands out from its competition is how incredibly tough it is. Built to withstand the toughest outdoor charging conditions including the harsh Canadian winters, the Grizzl-E's toughness would make even its namesake proud.

While most EV chargers have plastic outer cases, the Grizzl-E's outer casing is made of thick, durable aluminum, making it one of only a few EV chargers that have metal enclosures. It also has a NEMA 4 rating, which means it's capable of indoor or outdoor use and protects against extreme weather events including blowing rain and snow.

The Grizzl-E plugs into a NEMA 14-50 outlet, so installation is a snap. You just secure the mounting bracket to the wall, and the plate to the back of the Grizzl-E and hang it securely on the wall.

That's important to United Chargers because it's a Canadian company and understands all too well that EV chargers installed outside in Canada won't last long if they aren't built Canadian-tough. Many of the imported low-cost chargers from Asia aren't safety-certified and have flimsy plastic cases that become brittle and crack with prolonged exposure to extremely cold temperatures. That will never happen with a Grizzl-E.

Choosing the right cable for your needs is also important with an EV charger, and the Grizzl-E has four different cable options. The standard cable length is 18-feet, but if that's not long enough you can get the optional 24-foot cable for an additional $20.00.

Once you've decided how long of a cable you need, you then choose from the regular and premium cable. The premium cable is made to withstand the toughest outdoor weather conditions and extreme Canadian temperatures.

The premium cable is specifically designed to remain pliable in freezing cold conditions. If you live in a cold-weather climate, it's probably best to pay the $20.00 additional charge and get the premium cable. Some EV charging cables get as stiff as a frozen garden hose when it's cold outside, so you'll want to avoid those if you live in a northern state. However, if you live in sunny Southern California, the regular cable will work perfectly fine for you.

United Chargers wants to make sure its customers have the best charging experience possible, and for that reason, Canadian purchasers can only order the Grizzl-E with a premium cable. Customers in the US have the choice of either the standard cable or the premium cable. If you live in an area where temperatures drop below 32°F (0° C) during the winter months, we'd recommend getting the premium cable, especially if the unit is being installed outside.

United Chargers CEO, Gleb Nikiforov, made two videos to demonstrate just how tough a Grizzl-E is. In the first video, he took a Grizzle-E out into the parking lot of a United Chargers facility and drove over it with his Lexus SUV. Nikiforov then picks it up, dunks it into a bucket of water to clean it off, and plugs it in. He then show it charging a car moments later.

If that wasn't enough, he took the same Grizzl-E out to a snow-covered frozen lake and drove over it with an 8-wheeled Argo Centaur. Other than a few scratches in the paint, the Grizzle-E was as good as new. We're not sure how many other EV chargers can stand up to that kind of abuse, but we can safely say not many in our experience.

One more great feature of the Grizzl-E is its flexible power delivery. This feature allows you to adjust the power output from 16 amps (3.8 kW) all the way up to 40 amps (9.6 kW). To do so, you set internal DIP switches instead of using an app, and that provides an added level of safety and code compliance. Very few EV chargers allow that flexibility.

The Grizzl-E can charge any EV currently available in North America, including Tesla vehicles with the Tesla adapter that comes with your car. At a starting price of only $399, the Grizzl-E is also a very good deal, particularly compared to other brand name chargers sold in North America.

While you may not find yourself on a frozen Canadian lake driving over your Grizzl-E with an Argo adventure vehicle, you'll have the peace of mind knowing you're charger is grizzly-tough and will offer many years of service in any conditions. And if something does go wrong, the Grizzl-E has a three-year warranty, which is one of the longest warranties you can get on an EV charger.

All this adds up to an excellent value for a high-powered EV charger that doesn't back down to any challenge.