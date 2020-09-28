We know many of you love epic EV road trip coverage. Well, it arguably doesn't get much better than this event that just kicked off today. Rainer Zietlow, head of the Challenge4 agency, and Dominic Brüner set out in the all-new VW ID.3 electric car on a 20,000-kilometer marathon trip through Germany, which is expected to take about two months. The event will support the SOS Children’s Village in Bernburg.

We post a lot of Tesla road trips at InsideEVs, as well as a handful of road trips in various other EVs. Now that Volkswagen has finally starting to bring its ID lineup of all-new electric cars to market, it's fantastic to see news of this awesome road trip that's now underway.

The initiative will find the drivers stopping to charge the electric Volkswagen at some 650 public fast-charging stations around Germany. This is an attempt to not only test the ID.3's road-trip potential, but also the charging infrastructure in the country. The ID.3 will be charged with almost entirely environmentally friendly electricity.

The event started today, September 28, 2020, at 2 PM at Germany’s southernmost hotel near Oberstdorf. It will wrap up at Germany’s northernmost car park, west of List on Sylt.

The drivers are piloting a pre-production ID.3 Pro S with a 77kWh battery pack. It offers 549 kilometers of range based on the WLTP testing cycle. The Pro S version of the ID.3 will be available for purchase beginning the spring of 2021.

Zietlow is known for his long-distance road-trip vehicle testing. In fact, he's broken three world records in the space, after driving in some 130 different countries across the globe. Over the next two months, Zietlow and his team will keep us up to date via the website linked below. Be sure to visit the website for a host of additional details about the initiative.