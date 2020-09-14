Downshift calls its latest video, 'The Future Against The Past." We'll be honest to say we love the enthusiasm about electric cars that seems to be bleeding into the mainstream news and traditional automotive publications. Just a few years ago, you could have easily argued that it was all just hype, but more recently, we've arguably turned a major corner. Hopefully, soon we'll be able to say there's absolutely no turning back.

Downshift calls electric cars the biggest transition in the automotive industry since Daimler built the first car. It goes so far as to say "we've gotten the most we can out of a gas engine" in terms of performance and efficiency. The publication believes that battery-powered cars will eventually overtake gas cars. It compares the "barbaric" and highly revered Mercedes-AMG GTR to the all-new all-electric Porsche Taycan to see if its prediction is already coming true.

The Mercedes-AMG GTR isn't the car for everyone. Heck, it starts around $100,000, it's an incredible performance machine, and it's far from practical. Likewise, the Porsche Taycan isn't going to attract the masses. It's a stellar performer and it's much more practical than the GTR, but it's equally pricey. However, that doesn't mean the Taycan can't work to help prove that electric cars are the future.

The Taycan will appeal to enthusiasts and aficionados, much like Tesla's first vehicles. The Tesla Model S and X have sold well over the years in comparison to rivals, but they really worked to pave the way for Tesla's Model 3 and Model Y, which are more geared to the mass market. When people talk about electric cars, it's almost certain that Tesla will be mentioned, but only because the company has pushed its way into the mainstream due to its cars' incredible performance, which gets people's attention and proves that electric cars can outperform gas cars.

As more affordable electric cars continue to arrive and prove that they're much better than gas cars in every way, there will be a point of no return. Check out the video to learn about Downshift's Taycan versus GTR comparison. Then, share your wisdom with us in the comment section below.