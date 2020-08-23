Popular YouTube car review channel Vehicle Virgins calls the 2020 Porsche Taycan a Tesla killer. We've established that this term is and has been overused, mostly because every "Tesla killer" that has come to market has failed to kill Tesla, but more importantly, most of the killers haven't yet arrived, and some never will. However, the Porsche Taycan is a notable exception with plenty to offer.

The all-electric Taycan is the first production electric sports car to really rival Tesla. It isn't cheap, but neither is any Porsche. Let's face it, the Tesla Model S isn't budget-friendly either, nor is the Model X, Jaguar I-Pace, or Audi e-tron. People buying these cars aren't likely on the hunt for the best bargain.

The Taycan is priced quite a bit higher than most of these cars, but that shouldn't deter the typical Porsche buyer or anyone who buys high-performance luxury sports cars. With that said, what's so special about the Taycan?

The Porsche Taycan is super quick and agile, opulent and comfortable inside, and packed with high-tech features. In fact, it sits head-to-head with the Tesla Model S as the quickest production vehicle ever made. Vehicle Virgins also says it's one of the most attractive cars Porsche has produced to date. It arguably looks like the Panamera should have looked, though it seems Porsche didn't focus nearly as hard on the Panamera's presence as it did on the Taycan.

