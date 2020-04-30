The Hyundai Kona Electric and Kia Niro EV are quite unique. In fact, they're the only two non-luxury electric crossovers on the U.S. market today. Competing models include the Tesla Model Y, which is a premium vehicle that's much more expensive, and the Chevrolet Bolt EV, which is very similar to the Kona Electric crossover, though it's officially categorized as a hatchback.

The Kona and Niro are Korean corporate cousins, so it's no surprise that they have a lot in common. However, Hyundai and Kia were smart not to make them virtually identical. Each electric crossover will appeal to different people for different reasons.

In short, the Niro is a bit larger and more expensive than the Kona (both come in just under $40,000, however, and are still eligible for the $7,500 U.S. federal EV tax credit). The Niro also comes with a few extra standard features.

Due to the Niro EV's larger size, it has about 20 fewer miles of EPA-estimated range than the Kona Electric. In terms of performance and efficiency, these two electric crossovers are very similar. If you don't need the extra space, and you want a smaller, more agile crossover, the Kona is probably for you. However, the Niro is going to be more comfortable, practical, and versatile overall.

