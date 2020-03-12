Volkswagen says that the total cost of ownership (TCO) of the upcoming ID.3 model, in Germany, will be comparable to or even lower than internal combustion counterparts.

The company underlines affordability, taking into consideration acquisition (the entry-level ID.3 starts at less than €23,430/$26,210, including environmental bonus) and operational expenses (expected savings will be, on average, €840 per year):

"The cost of ownership analysis shows that, in terms of acquisition and operation expenses,: an ID.3 is less expensive, depending on the model variant, than a comparable internal combustion engine model. The basic version with a range of 330 kilometers costs less than €23,430 in Germany, following deduction of the environmental bonus. It is therefore at least as inexpensive as comparable models such as the Golf Life. In addition, ID.3 drivers in Germany save about €840 per year on operating expenses. Among other items, there is no road vehicle tax, no oil changes are required and the ID.3 is assigned to a less expensive insurance class (class 17). Energy costs are also lower.

It's one of the most important factors to make the mainstream EV models reasonably priced. As we understand, at the current stage, competitive pricing (similar TCO) will be achieved with the support of incentives, while several years down the road the cost parity will be achieved without incentives.

Deliveries of the ID.3 are confirmed for summer 2020.

Thomas Ulbrich, Member of the Board of Management of the Volkswagen brand responsible for E-Mobility said: “With the ID.3, the electric car will finally become affordable. This model is entirely fit for everyday use and even costs less than an internal combustion model thanks to the environmental bonus,”.

